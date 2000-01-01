A desktop operating system built from scratch, for control and simplicity.
An operating system that respects the user.
After years of constant updates and neverending new features, the modern desktop operating system has evolved into a slow, complex mess.
Let's try something different.
Efficient with resources.
Essence will happily run on low-powered hardware. It can take less than 30MB of drive space, and boot with even less RAM. No tasks run in the background, giving your applications all the space they need.
Open source.
All the code is made available under the MIT license. You can browse through the source on the GitLab repository.
If you're interested in contributing, join our Discord server to discuss ideas with other developers.
October ’21 demo.
Watch a demonstration of the system running on real hardware. Recorded in October 2021.